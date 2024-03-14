DOVER, Del -How candidates are listed on ballots for elections in Delaware could change. A bill has been introduced in the State House of Representatives that would do away with alphabetical order as the way a candidate's name appears on the ballot.
According to the sponsors of the bill, there is an advantage for the candidate whose name appears first. House Bill 344 is modeled after a similar law in California. Instead of alphabetical order, a random name system will be developed for creating each ballot in elections. Based on the synopsis describing the bill, 15 states have enacted reforms to deal with ballot position bias.
Rep. Jeff Hilovsky (R District 4) is one of the co-sponsors of the bill. It has been assigned to the House Administration Committee.