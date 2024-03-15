DOVER, Del.- Two bills currently under review in the General Assembly aim to bolster protections for first responders and reinforce consequences for individuals endangering their safety or damaging emergency equipment.
Greenwood-area State Representative Jesse Vanderwende was inspired to introduce legislation after a teenager threw rocks at fire trucks that were responding to a fire in town.
"This wasn’t just malicious vandalism; it was an act of violence that endangered firefighters and motorists, interfered with emergency response, and damaged equipment vital to public safety," Rep. Vanderwende said.
Vanderwende's House Bill 323 seeks to expand the definition of 'criminal mischief' to include damaging authorized emergency vehicles engaged in their duties. Currently classified as a class G felony punishable by a maximum of two years in jail. The bill proposes elevating the offense to a class E felony, carrying a maximum penalty of five years' imprisonment.
In a parallel effort, State Representative Jeff Hilovsky (R-Long Neck, Oak Orchard) is sponsoring House Bill 329, which also aims to safeguard police, paramedics, and firefighters and streamline emergency response procedures.
Hilovsky's bill would increase penalties for drivers who fail to yield to emergency vehicles with their lights and sirens on. According to a release from state lawmakers, under existing state laws, drivers failing to yield can get a ticket. But if this bill passes, the fine would increase from $150 to $500. A second violation would incur a civil penalty of $1,000, up from $300. Repeat offenders would face a $2,000 fine and a 90-day suspension of their driver’s license.
"Too many motorists are flouting the law, driving inattentively, and putting others at unacceptable risk," Representative Hilovsky remarked. "This bill sends a clear message that such behavior will not be tolerated."
Both bills are awaiting review.