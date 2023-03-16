DAGSBORO, Del - Thursday, March 16th marks the opening day for Delaware Botanic Gardens. Volunteers are thrilled to welcome guests on the grounds at Pepper Creek for the season.
"The best way to enjoy this garden is to come regularly. So guests coming now… are greeted by the spring bulbs. By around the middle to the end of May is when the native plants in the meadow really start to grow,” says Stephen Pryce-Lee, Director of Horticulture.
Built on 37 acres, the gardens offer multiple, accessible paths to walk on and take in the beautiful views. You can enjoy not just the flowers, but also wildlife, sculptures built from natural materials, and more.
“We've lifted up all the pathways to give it more of a line of vision for people to be able to see how they could walk through where the old foundation of the house was and still walk anywhere on any of the paths and it'll bring them back to the main area of the garden,” explains Botanic Designer, Jan Poli.
Information on hours and admission can be found on the Delaware Botanic Gardens website.
To encourage everyone to enjoy the gardens, free admission passes are available for checkout with a library card at eleven participating public libraries.
Participating libraries:
Berlin
Ocean Pines
Frankford
Georgetown
Laurel
Lewes
Millsboro
Rehoboth Beach
Seaford
Selbyville
South Coastal Library in Bethany Beach