DAGSBORO, Del. - The Delaware Botanic Gardens has announced that they will be offering free admission on Mothers Day, Sunday, May 14th, with the donation of a non-perishable food item for donation to the Food Bank of Delaware.
“Thanks to our guests, we collected 1,383 pounds of food for the Food Bank of Delaware on Earth Day and hope our guests will again be generous with food donations for our neighbors in need on Sunday, May 14,” said Gardens president Ray Sander.
The list of items needed includes:
- applesauce
- cranberry sauce
- oatmeal
- cold cereals
- pudding mix
- canned pumpkin
- graham cracker pie crust
- canned gravy
- rice
- macaroni and cheese
- mashed potatoes
- stuffing
- hearty soups
- corn muffin mix
- canned sweet potatoes and yams
- canned peas and green beans
- 100% fruit juice
- hot chocolate
- coffee and tea
- evaporated milk
“Surprise your mother with a Delaware Botanic Gardens membership— you and she will be notified in separate emails and your mother will receive a Gardens’ membership card in the mail," said Gardens Executive Director Sheryl Swed. "Available at the Garden or on-line at delawaregardens.org.”
“May blooms invite you to experience the great outdoors, a walk along creative woodland trails beneath a canopy of mature Oaks and native Pines, unfurling ferns, and delicate flowers," Stephen Pryce Lea, Gardens Director of Horticulture and Educational Programs. "Meander through a wild-flower meadow as it Springs forth into peak flowering season lasting May thru early July. Enjoy a color-filled palette of late Spring perennials, a delight for our guests enjoying the coastal climate of the shoreline gardens with family and friends at the Delaware Botanic Gardens.”
The Gardens are open to the public Thursday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., they say, and is located at 30220 Piney Neck Road, Dagsboro, DE 19939.
The Gardens say its mission is to create a world-class, inspirational, educational, and sustainable public botanic garden in southern Delaware for the benefit and enjoyment of all.