DAGSBORO, Del. — On Wednesday, Delaware Botanic Gardens (DBG) held a ribbon-cutting to unveil a rustic cedar restroom building which architects designed for free. The building comes with a rain chain, a plant wall and a rain garden.
The rain chain collects rain water which is then poured into the rain garden to filter out contaminants.
Construction of the restroom building started in March 2020 when project architect Scott Edmonston's wife Jennifer asked him to design the building. Edmonston says the COVID-19 pandemic set workers back hours and resources.
"Working remotely for parts of it, we were conducting meetings virtually which was new to us, so it was a challenge," Edmonston of SEA Studio Architects, said.
The bathrooms also have a living plant wall which will add color.
DBG already unveiled a new welcome center with a store. The money spent goes right back into the gardens.
Brent Baker, Director of Communications of DBG said the non-profit hopes to attract native birds to the park and took me for a spin to show the plants already starting to bloom. DBG says thousands of tulips will be planted and will start to spring up by early April.
The Delaware Botanic Gardens are open from March to November. Admission costs $15 for adults and is free for children 16 & under.
For information on the Delaware Botanic Gardens hours, visit http://www.delawaregardens.org/