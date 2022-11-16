DELAWARE- Back in June, Governor Carney signed Senate Substitute 1 to Senate Bill 6 making high capacity gun magazines illegal.
On Wednesday, the state began to compensate people for those magazines as part of a buyback program.
The program will accept magazines that hold more than 17 rounds off ammunition.
Arshon Howard of the Delaware Department of Homeland Security says this will help make Delaware safer.
"Every effort to reduce gun violence in our state which contributes to the overall safety of our Delaware communities," Howard said. "Removing these high capacity magazines will contribute to that effort."
Delaware State Sportsmen's Association President Jeff Hague has two lawsuits filed. One against the high capacity magazine ban and the other against the assault weapons ban.
He has also filed an injunction specifically against the buyback events. Hague says under current law, people could be arrested even if they are not using the magazines.
"Right now they are subject to arrest," Hague said. "So we want to stop the state from trying to enforce that until the litigation is complete."
The state is legally allowed to continue buybacks unless the injunction is granted. It is unclear when the district court judge will make a decision.
The next day of buyback events is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Delaware State Police Troop4 will once again be the Sussex County site.