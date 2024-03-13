DELAWARE - The Delaware Department of Elections has made the decision to cancel the state's upcoming Presidential Primary Election scheduled for April 2.
In an announcement from the department, it was revealed that only one Democratic Party candidate, Joe Biden, had filed to appear on Delaware's 2024 Democratic Presidential Primary Ballot. Consequently, there will be no Democratic Primary.
Additionally, the department noted that on March 6, Presidential Primary Candidate Nikki Haley terminated her campaign for the Republican Party nomination. With only two Republican Presidential candidates initially filing in Delaware- Nikki Haley and Donald Trump- the department has canceled the Republican Presidential Primary Election as well.
Donald Trump and Joe Biden secured enough delegates on Tuesday to clinch the nomination for their respective political parties, setting up a rematch of the 2020 election.
Delaware has a number of other political races in 2024, including for governor and and U.S. Senate. The primary for those seats is scheduled for September 10.
For further inquiries, the Department of Elections can be reached at 302-577-3464 or visited online at elections.delaware.gov. More information on both local and national 2024 elections can be found on Decision 2024 from CoastTV.