DELAWARE--A local church in Dagsboro is helping spread the word and collecting money to send to those who are housing Ukrainian refugees in Hungary--a heartbreaking situation that has turned into full community support.
"I just took 14 refugees to Romania but I know some of my colleagues took some of them to Poland, Czech Republic," said Tamas Mezei, missionary at Word of Life Hungary. "I think we have like 52 refugees at the moment but somebody might be arriving as we speak."
Mezei has been actively involved in housing Ukrainian refugees following the Russian invasion. Pastor Andy Ehlers from High Tide church said they partnered with them back in 2019.
"We send monthly support to support the missionaries, we've sent financial donations, we sent like $5,000 to help them with a roofing project on their building--on their sanctuary where they worship--and we've just had this relationship with them," he explained. "We talk regular on Facetime, and we got some training and some resources for them as well, and we've always said 'if there's ever a need, you just need to let us know.'"
As soon as Russia invaded Ukraine, Mezei sent Pastor Ehlers a message asking for prayers, as he was going to commute four hours to the border to see how he could help. He's been doing that ever since.
"If there are any families who are arriving to Hungary with no plans, and there are people who are coming like that, they just want to run away and they say that 'once we are safe we are going to figure the rest out,' so we want to help them figure the rest out," Mezei said.
Refugees span from infants to seniors, and most families are torn apart since men 18 years and older are not allowed to leave their country (with the exception of a severe illness or if they are a single parent).
Pastor Ehlers said it's been heartbreaking to see how quickly it's become a humanitarian crisis.
"They don't have a ton of resources, you know, but they're willing to give what they do have...they're willing to give up their time, they're willing to give up their food, they're willing to make their lives uncomfortable to make somebody else's life comfortable, the Hungarian people are just very loving and kind people," he said with tears in his eyes.
High Tide Church has already raised more than $15,000. Pastor Ehlers said 100% of the donations go directly to the families housing as many as 10 refugees. If you wish to donate, click here.
Word of Life Hungary Missions has an old castle that is able to house up to 65 people at a time; Mezei said the rest of the incoming refugees may go with their own family members or friends who can host them, Hungarian families willing to take Ukrainians in, or to other mass shelters, usually provided by the government.
Mezei also expressed that language barrier has become somewhat of an issue, as they only have a few people among the organization who speak multiple languages.
It's one thing to hear about war, another to live it. Mezei said Hungarians are cautious, praying the invasion does not cross over to them.
"War was always for me, on a TV screen," he said. "Now it's like way too close and I start feeling how devastating it is on people's lives, I'm just hoping, you know, whatever happens, I don't care who wins this war, who gets to, you know, wave the flag at the end---what people want here is peace."