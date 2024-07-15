DOVER, Del. - Rocking the Docks presents two events leading up to Phish's four-day Modegreen Festival in Dover, on August 11 and 14.
Kids Coastal Beats will present The Music of Phish for Kids, an interactive concert for kids on Sunday, August 11 at 11 a.m. in the Lewes Ferry Grounds tent . There they will perform beloved Phish songs adapted to entertain and engage children's audiences. Also, the debut of Keller Williams will be on Wednesday August 14, who will sing bluegrass versions of Grateful Dead favorites.
"When we saw the Phish Festival timing, we thought it was a great opportunity to showcase Coastal Delaware to the tens of thousands of Phish fans making their way to Delaware for the weekend," stated Matt VanBelle, Director of Live Events.
Organizers said the events will feature local artisan vendors and food trucks. Kids will be able to enjoy both events.
"We will have facepainting, a kid’s mocktail bar, lemonade stand, and an entire concert geared towards the kids," said Cara VanBelle, Kids Coastal Beats Director.
Tickets are on sale for both shows and can be purchased through the Rocking The Docks Website.