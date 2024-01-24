Delaware Coastal Airport master plan gets conditional approval from FAA

GEORGETOWN, Del.- The winds of change are blowing at the Delaware Coastal Airport in Georgetown.
The airport's master plan, which includes a longer runway, more hangars for planes and more got conditional approval from the FAA.
"We have a needed demand for more hangar for more hangar facilities, not only from the privately owned side of the industry, but also from the corporate corporately owned side of the industry," said airport director Robert Bryant.
Bryant added that a larger airport can attract more business to Sussex County.
The current plans call for the runway to be extended from 5,500 feet long to 6,123 feet long. They also call more another taxiway that would be built in phases, and more hangars.
Pilot John Chirtea says he's all for the plans.
"I hope they continue to expand it," he said. "I hope they get the long runways and I hope they get the other things that we want over there, too. It's a great, great airport. We love it."
Chirtea and other pilots did express some concern over the lack of a turf operations area- or landing area on grass for planes- in the master plan. But Bryant said having planes land on grass could be a liability.