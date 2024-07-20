DELAWARE - In an effort to keep the state’s beaches and waterways clean, The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) will host its 37 annual Delaware Coastal Cleanup on Saturday, Sept. 14.
The Delaware Coastal Cleanup is part of a month-long campaign starting on Sept. 1. This campaign aims at cleaning up neighborhoods and waterways in the state. The Cleanup is a part of the Keep DE Litter Free initiative which aims to reduce litter in Delaware. During the 2022 Coastal Cleanup, volunteers picked up a total of 5,500 pounds of trash from natural areas.
In 2023, the event was canceled due to severe weather however DNREC Secretary Shawn Garvin is optimistic.
"This year, we are gathering volunteers and coming back stronger than ever, energizing our efforts to ensure that our beaches, waterways, natural areas and parks are clean and litter free."
DNREC recommends that people continue to pick up trash near their homes and pack disposable gloves and bags to collect trash while engaging in outdoor activities.
Volunteers for the Delaware Coastal Cleanup can register to clean from 9 a.m. until noon at one of the 45 designated cleanup areas. These clean-up sites include State Parks and beaches all across Delaware.