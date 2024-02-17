WILMINGTON, Del. - Jason Zahler is a 19-year-old, full-time college student with an uncommon hobby and an impressive title. Zahler was featured on NBC's Nightly News with Lester Holt this week as the world's highest-ranked pinballer.
Zahler has been playing pinball since he was three and has been featured on Nightly News in the past. He is currently ranked first in the world with the International Flipper Pinball Association, a title he received by competing in more than 240 national and international competitions.
NBC caught up with him at a recent Delaware Pinball Collective competition. The full interview can be seen on YouTube.