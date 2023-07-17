Delaware completes first-in-the-nation school safety improvements

DELAWARE - The Delaware Comprehensive School Safety Program (CSSP) announced the completion of multiple school safety initiatives.
Delaware is the first state to complete high-resolution digital blueprints of all school buildings and grounds. This applies to every public and charter school in the state. If an emergency were to occur, the maps allow for law enforcement and first responders to react quickly. The maps will continuously be updated and shared with emergency officials, law enforcement, and school staff.
Delaware is the first state to complete the adoption of the "Standard Response Protocol" and "Standard Reunification Method." The protocol is considered the gold standard in responding and reuniting students with parents and guardians during an emergency situation. So far 221 instructors have finished their training and another 145 are scheduled for a two-day workshop in the Lake Forest School District.
These are the first major updates to the plan since the creation of the CSSP in 2012.