DOVER, Del.- In a recent decision that has sent shockwaves through Delaware’s political landscape, the Superior Court ruled against the state’s early voting and permanent absentee voting laws, citing violations of the state Constitution.
The ruling has ignited a flurry of responses from various political factions, underscoring the deep-seated divisions surrounding voting rights in the state.
Andrew Bernstein, representing the ACLU of Delaware, expressed disappointment at the court’s decision, arguing that both laws are essential for providing voters, particularly historically disenfranchised communities, with secure and accessible ballot-casting options.
Conversely, Senate Republican Leaders welcomed the court’s decision, asserting that it validated their longstanding concerns regarding the constitutionality of Delaware’s early voting law. They emphasized their support for in-person early voting while expressing their intent to introduce a constitutional amendment that aligns with the court’s ruling. State Senate Minority Leader Gerald Hocker, a key figure in the lawsuit challenging the early voting law, pledged to sponsor the proposed amendment alongside other Republican leaders.
"We hope all legislators on both sides of the aisle will join us in support of this measure and enacting early voting that is legally sound and compliant with our state constitution," a statement from Republican leadership read.
The ruling has drawn sharp criticism from the Democratic Party at Legislative Hall, who called the decision detrimental to marginalized groups such as low-income workers, parents, and individuals with disabilities.
"Make no mistake. The future of our democracy is on the ballot this fall," a statement from Delaware's democratic Senate leadership reads. "As you head to the polls on Election Day, ask yourself if open and accessible elections are vital for a functioning democracy. And consider whether the legislators making it harder for you to vote are, in fact, deserving of your vote."
While the Senate has the Democratic majority needed to pass constitutional amendments, the House requires two Republicans to pass any legislation related to this topic. Both parties pledged to sponsor amendments regarding early voting and resolve the matter soon.
The Superior Court's decision comes after a lawsuit in 2022, when the state's GOP Chair, Jane Brady, argued the new legislation violated Delaware's constitution, which states voting must happen on a specific day.
The Delaware Department of Elections has already put out an early voting schedule for 2024 elections, some of which begin in April. It's unclear if this ruling will stop that. The ACLU of Delaware is urging the state to appeal the decision and secure a stay of its enforcement until the matter can be deliberated by the highest court.