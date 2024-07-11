GEORGETOWN, Del. - The Court of Chancery released a statement on Thursday about the passing of Chancellor Grover C. Brown.
Brown passed away on Monday, July 1 at the age of 89. The Harrington native received his undergraduate degree from the University of North Carolina and law degree from George Washington School of Law.
He served in the United Stated Army Reserve for three years after law school. He began his law career working with his brother, Herman Brown, focusing on criminal matters and jury trials.
Brown was first appointed to the bench in 1971 as a judge on the newly expanded Family Court. When a position on the Court of Chancery opened a few years later, Brown told the selection committee that "if you can't find a candidate, and you're desperate for somebody, throw my name in." He was then appointed Vice Chancellor in 1973 and elevated to Chancellor in 1982. Brown served on the court from 1973 to 1985.
Chancellor Brown handled one of the most influential cases in the history of Delaware courts, Weinberger v. UOP, Inc., which clarified the entire fairness standard, endorsed the use of independent directors, and employed modernized valuation techniques.
Vice Chancellor Glasscock distinguished Brown as "the quintessential Chancery judge" who "had the ability to make parties understand that he was giving their views full consideration, and that, win or lose, they were getting a fair shake."
In 1985, Brown returned to private practice with the law firm Morris, James, Hitchens & Williams and then joined the law firm Gordon, Fournaris & Mammarella, P.A., in 2000 as Special Counsel.
Chancellor Grover C. Brown is survived by his wife, Lorraine, and many loved ones.