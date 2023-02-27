DELAWARE - The State Department of Safety and Homeland Security announced on Monday that crash data is now on to the State’s Open Data Portal.
Safety and Homeland Security Secretary Nathaniel McQueen, Jr. says the portal aims to equip drivers to make safer decisions behind the wheel.
The Delaware Department of Safety and Homeland Security is responsible for statewide crash data collection and dissemination.
Work on this project began more than three years ago when Sen. Stephanie Hansen sponsored a bill to expand the Department’s ability to publicly share crash data. This project resulted from collaboration and partnership with several state agencies including the Office of Highway Safety, Delaware State Police, DelDOT, Department of Technology and Information, DelJIS and the Delaware Police Chiefs Council.
"Delaware continues to have far too many crashes in our state and sadly we had the most road fatalities in more than 30 years last year,” says Secretary of Transportation Nicole Majeski. “This new information portal helps us all continue to work toward making our roads safer.”
The portal allows the public to engage in interactive analysis and data exploration. Those evaluating or planning the safety enhancement of potential crash sites or hazardous roadway conditions will find the dashboard useful. It is updated monthly and contains crashes that occurred since 2009 through six months ago.
A crash report is a summary of information collected about a collision and is filled out by a Delaware law enforcement officer who is investigating the crash.
Through the portal, users can filter crash data and visualize the data in charts, graphs and maps. In addition, applied filters are reflected in dashboard elements. An embedded table within the dashboard allows users to export the data, as filter or the entire dataset.
Click here to view Delaware crash data on the Open Data Portal.
Click here for data from the Office of Highway Safety’s annual reports.
Click here for the Office of Highway Safety’s annual safety plan.
Click here for Delaware State Police Traffic Statistical Reports.