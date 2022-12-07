DELAWARE - The first state ratified the U.S. Constitution on December 7th, 1787.
The Georgetown-Millsboro Rotary Club says it was the leading organization in advocating for the state to recognize December 7th as Delaware Day and since 1933 Delaware governors have proclaimed it be recognized on this date.
According to the rotary club, Delaware educator and legislator, Mr. E. Paul Burkholder and the Rotary Club of Georgetown were able to secure more than 6,000 signatures on petitions that were presented to the Governor and the legislature. A House Joint Resolution was passed and approved on November 29th, 1933. The first Delaware Day celebration was held December 7th, 1933, by proclamation of Governor C. Douglass Buck.
The Georgetown-Millsboro Rotary Club says thanks to a Rotary District grant, it was able to purchase nearly 100 Delaware flags to fly in Georgetown and Millsboro to commemorate the date. You can see them at Delaware Technical and Community College Owens Campus and the Circle in Georgetown. In Millsboro the flags are at Millsboro Town Center, the Millsboro Post Office and at the point of Washington and Main Streets by the Indian River.
Delaware flags will fly in these Delaware Day displays through December 13th.