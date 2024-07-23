Sussex County, DE - When the news broke Sunday that President Joe Biden was dropping out of the 2024 race for the White House it was stunning. He then endorsed his Vice President Kamala Harris, and since that time the majority of the Democratic Caucus has coalesced around her. At a local level Sussex County Delegate Leslie Ledogar, a longtime supporter of President Biden, went through a wave of emotions.
"I was so sad. It was just, like so many of my fellow delegates, we were all pulling so hard for President Biden, and he was running neck and neck in the polls," Ledogar said.
Despite the disappointment, Ledogar and her fellow delegates quickly rallied behind Vice President Kamala Harris.
"We are 100% behind Vice President Kamala Harris," she affirmed.
For Ledogar, this moment is filled with excitement and optimism.
"I think that this is a wonderful deep breath moment for this country. We are, we truly are making history and with Kamala at the top of the ticket, I have seen so much momentum building," Ledogar told CoastTV.
That momentum is translating into significant financial support.
"Just last night, Kamala earned $81 million of backers, $81 million," Ledogar noted.
As for the question of gender, Ledogar sees Harris’s candidacy as a continuation of a trend Delaware has embraced this election season.
"We have, in Delaware, so many powerful women at the top of our ticket that is also history-making. So I feel honored, privileged, excited, revved up, and ready to go elect her as our next president of the United States," she said.
Looking ahead to the presidential race, Ledogar believes Harris is a formidable opponent against former President Trump.
"I think she is dynamic. I think that, when people say she will be able to prosecute the president, I mean that in the most sincere sense. She is a trained litigator. She has faced people like him in all sorts of cases that she has litigated and, as a fellow attorney, I love her style. I love her direct impact," Ledogar explained.
Presidential politics are not for the faint of heart, Vice President Harris is the shiny new thing today, but soon the nation will learn more about her platform, she will face attacks, and she will have to answer tough questions. At the moment, however, Ledogar is just enjoying the energy, and what some may call the vibes.
"I love her approach. And mostly, I love that great big smile and that laugh that comes out just any time that she finds something funny," she said.