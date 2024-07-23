DELAWARE – The Delaware Delegation to the 2024 Democratic National Convention has unanimously pledged its support for Vice President Kamala Harris for the Democratic presidential nomination. In a virtual meeting held last night, delegates expressed their gratitude for President Joe Biden’s impactful leadership and presidency.
The delegation, after careful consideration, joined prominent Delaware leaders including President Biden, Senators Tom Carper and Chris Coons and Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester in endorsing Harris.
"Joe recognized that Kamala Harris is uniquely qualified to be President on day one, having been in the room for many of the administration's key accomplishments," said State Chair Betsy Maron. "The Delaware Delegation is eager to support Kamala Harris at the convention and ready to work as hard for her victory as they would for Delaware’s favorite son."
The Delaware Delegation is set to promote Harris’s candidacy at the upcoming Democratic National Convention.