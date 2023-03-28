DOVER, Del. - The Delaware Department of Agriculture has begun accepting applications for a new Poultry House Demolition Assistance Program announced Tuesday.
The department says the program will provide cost-share assistance that removes old poultry houses that are past their useful life.
The department says they will reimburse the owner of the house 50% of the actual costs of the demolition process, up to a maximum of $10,000 per house. Before a house is approved for the program, the department says their nutrient management staff will visit to discuss the need to manage extra litter or nutrients.
When an application is approved, the department says that they will reserve the money to give applicants time to complete the removal process.
“Many poultry houses across Delaware have reached the end of their productive life-span and have been abandoned as producers have upgraded to more environmentally friendly poultry houses,” said Secretary of Agriculture Michael T. Scuse. “Our goal by offsetting the costs to remove these houses is to assist producers in lessening their environmental impact and enhance our rural landscape.”
According to research by the University of Delaware's Cooperative Extension, soil under poultry houses can accumulate several mineral nutrients through the diffusion of the ammonia part of chicken manure over 30 to 50 years. When the rooves of the houses deteriorate, rainwater can get inside, which can cause the excess nutrients to leach into the ground water.
Landowners who wish to apply for the Poultry House Demolition Assistance Program can download an application at https://agriculture.delaware.gov/grants-loans.
Applications can be emailed to nutrient.management@delaware.gov, mailed to DDA, or faxed to (302) 697-6287. According to the department, anyone receiving funding from the Delaware Department of Agriculture must complete a W-9 form online before approval.
The department says Poultry house remediation cost-share is also available through programs such as NRCS-EQIP. They say the cost-share program can be combined with other programs to lower the demolition costs even further, but the department will not reimburse expenses that have or will be covered by someone else. They say the applicant is also responsible for meeting the requirements of any other cost-share program used.