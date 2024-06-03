GEORGETOWN, Del. – The Delaware Department of Correction has announced that offender David Sharp willfully walked away from the Sussex Community Corrections Center (SCCC) in Georgetown after failing to return from having an approved pass on June 2. The department said Sharp’s whereabouts are currently unknown and unauthorized and have issued a warrant for Escape after Conviction.
Community Corrections Centers, such as the SCCC, are Level 4 facilities where offenders transitioning back into the community are managed. Unlike Level 5 prisons, these centers are not secured, allowing offenders to leave the facility for work, job searches or approved treatment sessions.
He is a white male, born on December 8, 1980, and his last known address is in Felton. Sharp is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 215 pounds, has blue eyes, and blonde/strawberry hair. Sharp has tattoos on his left arm, upper left arm, right arm and right shoulder. His current offense is a violation of probation for an unlawful lab.
The department asks anyone with information on Sharp's whereabouts is urged to call (800) 542-9524 or contact their local police department.