DOVER, Del. - The Delaware Department of Correction is seeking bids for a variety of contracted behavioral health assessments for probationers.
These services include group-based counseling and substance abuse assessments. Providers will work with probation offices statewide to support reentry success.
The selected provider will be awarded a three-year contract that begins Jan. 1 and will help up to 4,000 individuals who are sentenced to probation or home confinement. Commissioner Monroe B. Hudson Jr. has shared the purpose of these programs.
"Probation and Parole employs a balanced approach to community supervision through responsive engagement with probationers to identify and address their needs, risks, and decision-making that leads to criminal behavior," said Hudson. "That collaboration between treatment providers and probation officers supports reentry success and enhances probationer accountability while reducing recidivism and improving public safety."
Bids are due Nov. 22. Details and instructions are available here.