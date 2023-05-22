DELAWARE - The Delaware Department of Insurance Annual Performance and Productivity Data has been released.
Insurance Commissioner Trinidad Navarro says the department has been expanding access to health insurance, fighting for affordable prescriptions, advocating for consumers in claims processing, and ensuring that carriers are complying with the law.
Across all lines of insurance, more than 33,600 rates and forms were processed and approved.
$1.5 million was saved for beneficiaries through direct consumer assistance programs, such as those within the Delaware Medicare Assistance Bureau.
The department says it worked with legislators to pass about 20 bills during the 151st General Assembly for consumer protection, product affordability, access to healthcare and medications and more.
Click here to read the full report.