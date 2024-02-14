DELAWARE - In light of a growing trend in romance scams targeting individuals searching for love, the Department of Justice (DOJ) urges the public to exercise caution, especially during the Valentine's Day season.
According to the DOJ, a report by the Federal Bureau of Investigation revealed that the Internet Crime Complaint Center identified over 19,000 victims, resulting in losses exceeding $735 million.
The Federal Trade Commission also reported that romance scammers cost nearly 70,000 consumers $1.3 billion in 2022.
The DOJ says that cryptocurrencies and digital assets, topping the North American Securities Administrators Association’s 2023 list of investor threats, are becoming increasingly intertwined with these scams.
According to the DOJ, romance scammers create online traps, utilizing technology and social media platforms to profile targets.
The DOJ complied tips for people to protect themselves from scammers, some including:
- Keep your guard up.
- Do your research and do online image searches.
- Suggest meeting in person.
- Research websites and apps.
- Look for red flags.
The DOJ reminds romance seekers not to mix business with romance, especially when dealing with financial matters. If fraud is suspected, individuals can contact the Investor Protection Unit at investor.protection@delaware.gov for assistance.
For more information, contact the Investor Protection Unit at the Delaware Department of Justice attorneygeneral.delaware.gov/fraud/ipu.