GEORGETOWN, Del.- Three signatures, two legal issues, and one more battle to fight Through.
After receiving a complaint from the Southern Delaware Alliance For Racial Justice (SDARJ), The Delaware Department of Justice says it determined that Penuel Barrett, Angela Townsend, and Sue Barlow violated the Freedom of Information Act and open government standards. It recommends the Georgetown Historical Society's check be voided.
Mayor Bill West is not surprised by the findings and says this has left a big stain on Georgetown.
"It's time that it stops," West said. "It's been going on now for two years now and it's a shame that the town has to take the burden with the ugly on their face right now."
Tom Irvine from the SDARJ filed the complaint and says the illegal violations are unacceptable and now it is up to the three council members to own up to what they did.
We reached out to the councilmembers multiple times for comment and did not hear back. Now it's in the hands of the Delaware Department of Justice if it wants to sue the town council for violating state law.
"We're gonna end there because the open government piece still exists and with the people that's involved in that on the other side, they don't give up," West said. "They don't give up."
The recommendation has been made and now it's up to the town council to listen to that recommendation or face a potential lawsuit.
We know the historical society, which declined to comment, has the check.
It's unclear if it's been cashed. All of this plus a presentation from the Lower Sussex NAACP is on Monday night's town council meeting agenda.