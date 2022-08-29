DELAWARE- The Delaware Department of Safety and Homeland Security is getting set for its high capacity magazine buyback program.
It will give owners of the now illegal magazines money at fair market price if they turn it into law enforcement, unless they turn it in anonymously.
This coincides with the gun control debate and its effect on violence like mass shootings.
Traci Murphy of the Delaware Coalition To End Gun Violence says the program will help get deadly weapons off the streets.
"The buy back is a great opportunity for people to get reimbursed on some level for items they already own," Murphy said. "But the bigger deal frankly, is that we’re not going to continue to sell these items."
The law and program considers a large magazine as one that holds more than seventeen rounds of ammunition.
This law directly affects sportsmen who can no longer use large magazines in competitions and tournaments. President of the Delaware State Sportsmen's Association Jeff Hague says that sizes of magazines do not correlate with the amount of gun violence going on.
"How does the government buy back something they've never owned," Hague said. "This also goes back with firearm permits in other states. They are absolutely worthless and it will not do anything to reduce crime."
The state will release an initial draft of the program’s protocols on Thursday. It will be open for public comment until early October. Hague is in the middle of a lawsuit with the state and plans to incorporate the magazine law into his complaint.
The laws are signed and enacted but the debate still continues on if guns or the lack thereof make Delaware a safer state.