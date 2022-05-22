DOVER, Del. - The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) reports an increase in COVID-19 cases since the previous monthly COVID-19 update released on
You are eligible for a booster dose if you:
- Are 5+ and it has been 5 months after your second dose of Pfizer
- Are 18+ and it has been 5 months after second dose of Moderna
- Are 18+ and it has been 2 months since your initial dose of Johnson & Johnson
- Qualified for an “additional/fourth” dose of Pfizer or Moderna because you have certain immunocompromising conditions or are age 50 and older. You can get your booster (fourth) dose 6 months after receiving your additional/third dose
- Follow https://coronavirus.delaware.gov/vaccine/where-can-i-get-my-vaccine/#publichealth for locations to receive booster shots.
COVID-19 Cases and Hospitalizations:
- Total positive cases since
- 7-day daily average of new positive cases: 574.7, a difference of 417.6 average new positive cases reported since
- 7-day daily average for the percentage of total positive tests: 19.0 percentage points, a difference of 11.4 percentage points reported since April 22, 2022
- Hospitalizations: 127, current hospitalizations; critically ill: 13
- Total COVID-19 deaths: 2,939 an increase of 43 since last month
- Total COVID-19 deaths reported since
COVID-19 Vaccinations:
- Total number of doses administered in Delaware: 1,805,255
- Percentage of Delawareans 5+ who are fully vaccinated (CDC data): 73.6%
- Percentage of Delawareans 12+ who are fully vaccinated (CDC data): 77.8%
- Percentage of Delawareans 18+ who are fully vaccinated (CDC data): 79.3%
- Percent of Delawareans who are fully vaccinated (CDC data): 69.5%