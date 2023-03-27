DELAWARE - The Delaware Division of Public Health has confirmed that the state's drinking water has not been impacted by the chemical spill in a tributary of the Delaware River in Bristol, PA.
“Delaware’s drinking water has not been impacted by the spill in Pennsylvania,” said DPH Interim Director Dr. Rick Hong. “Unlike neighboring states, water treatment facilities that service Delaware do not take in water directly from the Delaware River. There is no impact to Delawareans at this time. We continue to monitor the situation with our water treatment facilities and the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control.”
The City of Philadelphia has recently rescinded their bottled-water alert after they determined that that there is no contamination near the city's intake.