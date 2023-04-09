Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as the upper 20s and lower 30s. * WHERE...Much of southeastern Pennsylvania, central and southern New Jersey, central and southern Delaware, and Caroline County in eastern Maryland. * WHEN...From midnight tonight until 9:00 AM Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&