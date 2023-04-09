DELAWARE- The Delaware Division of Public Health has released safety tips to consider when dyeing Easter eggs.
The division says to make sure your hands are washed before handling, cooking, and dyeing eggs.
If you are not coloring eggs right away after cooking or cooling, they should be put in the refrigerator. If eggs are left out over two hours, they should be discarded. Bacteria can build up inside the egg if they are left out too long.
The division also says to not color eggs that are cracked. If an egg gets cracked while handling or dyeing it, it could allow bacteria inside that would make the consumer sick.