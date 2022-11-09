DOVER, Del. - Just in time for winter, the Delaware Division of Public Health has launched the My Healthy Community influenza dashboard.
"The portal has become most well-known for providing real time COVID-19 data," said DPH Interim Director Dr. Rick Hong. "Now we can bring that same level of detail and transparency to the public with flu data as well."
The new influenza dashboard will share weekly and seasonal data on positive cases of the flu, hospitalizations, and deaths. Data on vaccinations in the state is now available for the first time. The purpose of this dashboard is to provide an accurate picture of flu activity among Delawareans, and updates will take place weekly on Thursdays for local data.
The presence of the flu, RSV, and COVID-19 all at the same time has DPH officials remaining concerned. Lab-confirmed cases from last week brought the season total of RSV to 398, which is an under-representation of its presence in Delaware. The new dashboard does not have RSV data and there is not a current plan to add it, but it will continue to be reported on the DPH website.
The flu dashboard, along with information about symptoms and how to get vaccinated, can be found by clicking on the "Weekly Flu Data" link at flu.delaware.gov or visiting myhealthycommunity.dhss.delaware.gov.