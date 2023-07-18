DELAWARE - The Delaware Division of Public Health, along with the Delaware Division of Forensic Science, has announced the release of suspected drug overdose data to the public.
They say the data is available through their My Healthy Community data dashboard. The data can be accessed on the "Drug Overdose Deaths" tab within the Mental Health and Substance Use Disorder section of My Healthy Community.
The division says that death counts are an early signal of changing trends in Delaware's opioid overdose epidemic.
They note that the count suspected overdose deaths are based forensic investigator scene impressions and are reported to the division within a week of the of the death, and are therefore considered preliminary. Because of that, they say the final count may differ from initial estimates. The final number for the year will be available after death certificate data is finalized.
According to the division, the number of overdose deaths is alarming. They say the first half of 2023 saw 247 suspected overdose deaths in Delaware, which is near to the 2022 count of 255 during the same timeframe. They say monthly records took place in November and December 2022, and January 2023.