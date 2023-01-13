DELAWARE- The Delaware Division Of Public Health (DPH) is reporting lower increases in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations after the holidays in 2023 than in 2022.
On January 6, 2022, there were 3,666 new cases reported and 759 hospitalizations on January 12.
On January 6, 2023, there were 266 new cases reported. There were two hospitalizations reported on January 10.
DPH is encouraged that a lower number of hospitalizations means that there is not as much serious illness caused by COVID-19 infection.
Despite the trends in the data, DPH says people should take the necessary steps to stay healthy and prevent spread of the virus. This includes staying home when sick, testing when symptoms appear or exposure to another person with COVID-19, staying up to date with vaccinations and boosters, and considering wearing masks in crowded spaces.