DELAWARE- As people prepare for the Memorial Day holiday, the Delaware Division of Public Health reminds Delawareans to celebrate healthily, without injuries or foodborne illness with some safety guidelines.
DPH says that as temperatures rise, so do the chances of contracting a foodborne illness if food is not sanitized and handled properly. A good way to avoid this is by keeping food out of the hot sun for too long and follow the proper procedures for cooking meats and poultry, says DPH.
A tip from DPH is to bring food to a picnic or cookout, using a cooler filled with ice or frozen gel packs, keep meats and eggs in a container under 40 degrees Fahrenheit. However, ice for beverages should be kept in a separate container. Also to keep cold foods on ice until they're ready to be served.
DPH also advises to leave firework displays to the experts. In Delaware, it is illegal to possess or discharge fireworks, and only permitted companies can hold fireworks displays, says the organization. The DPH Office of Animal Welfare advises pet owners to be aware that fireworks cause many pets to run away, and that holiday foods and heat can be harmful to furry friends.
In addition to fireworks, strange places and crowds can spook an animal and cause them to flee, says DPH. The group suggests utilizing a crate or escape-proof area of the home during parties and fireworks and to tell guests to refrain from sharing food meant for people as these can upset your pets’ stomach, or worse.