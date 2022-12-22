DOVER, De – All Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) locations will be closed on Friday, December 23, 2022 and Monday, December 26, 2022 in observance of state holidays. All locations will reopen on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at 8:00 am. Customers can complete more than 20 transactions online 24/7 from anywhere at mydmv.delaware.gov/ including Delaware driver license, identification, and vehicle registration renewals, as well as address changes.
