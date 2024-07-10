GEORGETOWN, Del. — Delaware county and municipal governments, along with conservation districts and estuary programs, now have the opportunity to apply for matching grants to fund surface water project planning, announced the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control.
Proposals for the Surface Water Matching Planning Grant program must be submitted by 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024. Eligible projects include planning, preliminary engineering, and feasibility analysis for initiatives such as stormwater retrofits, green technology practices, and stream restoration.
Each grant application can request up to $50,000 with a required one-to-one cash match, and up to 10 percent of the funds can cover administrative costs. The program, part of Delaware’s Clean Water Revolving Fund, aims to support projects that enhance water quality by addressing surface water runoff and pollution control in impaired watersheds.
The Delaware Water Infrastructure Advisory Council will select projects for funding based on a competitive grant process.