DOVER, Del. - The Delaware Department of Correction (DOC) has announced that their recruitment video has been recognized by Corrections1.com as the best in the world.
The DOC says the website, which is recognized as a top online source of information and resources for corrections officers, identified Delaware DOC as one of the five best recruitment videos over the last year, which included one international candidate, and asked fans to vote for which one should get the top spot.
According to the DOC, Corrections1 is always on looking for corrections and police recruitment videos to understand the changing needs of the profession, the type of applicants organizations are seeking, and the changing demands of working in law enforcement and corrections. They say the five nominees were chosen by the site's editorial staff based on several criteria, including a focus on the variety of correctional officer duties, training opportunities, diversity, compelling music and production value.
The DOC says that Corrections1 received more than 2,800 votes, with Delaware DOC coming out on top by far, getting 48% of the votes cast.
They say that the video competition was designed to recognize that understaffing is the the largest challenge correctional systems face, and was intended to emphasize the great lengths correctional systems are going to recruit new officers.
“The men and women who join the Delaware Department of Correction know that that they are contributing to public safety, supporting rehabilitation, and making our communities stronger every day,” Delaware Department of Correction Commissioner Monroe B. Hudson Jr. said. “We are driven to recruit capable and committed employees, provide world-class training, and support them with competitive compensation, excellent benefits, a 25-year retirement for Officers, career ladder promotional opportunities, and opportunities to work in specialized positions in a variety of working environments. If you are considering a rewarding career as a correctional officer take a closer look at what Delaware’s largest law enforcement agency can offer, including a generous signing bonus to help you achieve financial stability.”
The DOC says Potential applicants can learn more by visiting www.joindelawaredoc.com and can connect with DOC recruiters at 302-739-JOIN (5646) or doc.recruiting@delaware.gov to discuss career options and discuss the hiring process, and candidates who are ready to apply can begin the application process online at https://www.jobapscloud.com/DE/sup/bulpreview.asp?R1=010123&R2=UBDB01&R3=380400.
"Correctional Officers, as well as police officers, firefighters and paramedics, regularly tell us the top two reasons they choose a career in public safety are to serve their communities and to make a difference in the lives of others,” said Greg Friese, Editorial Director of Corrections1. “The Delaware DOC video shows the many different roles COs can serve and the pride their COs take in belonging to a profession that is too often unrecognized and unheralded for doing important and dangerous work."
The DOC says that the video was filmed and produced in June 2022 by David Hyunh of Captured Concepts, which is a Delaware-based multimedia company.
They say the DOC faces recruitment and retention challenges coming from a variety of places among Officers and staff positions, which includes the low regional unemployment which increases competition for workers across the public and private sectors. They also note the strain from the COVID-19 pandemic, the challenge of a tight labor market, competition from other law enforcement agencies, and changing public attitudes toward law enforcement have made it difficult to attract applicants who may be focused primarily on salary and not on the state government’s generous annual leave benefits, insurance coverage for employees and their families and state pension plans.
The DOC says they have worked hard to reduce the open positions through several recruitment and retention programs, including regional advertising and outreach, establishing a Citizens Academy program to build relationships with the community and open a recruitment pathway, streamlining the hiring process, and increasing the Correctional Officer pension to incentivize service beyond 20 years.
Most recently, the DOC says they raised their signing bonus for new Correctional Officers to $10,000 and began providing housing during the officer training academy for cadets who live more than 75 miles from the DOC training academy in Dover in October 2022.