Delaware Doctors Give Thought On Monkeypox

Milton, Del.- The first case of monkeypox has been found in the first state.
It is one of the over 900 cases in 41 states. While the virus is contagious, doctors say it is not typically fatal.
Dr. William Chasanov did say however, that people with compromised immune systems are more at risk.
"Those who have a weakened immune system, either because of certain disease or because of medication that weaken their immune system, they have a greater chance of developing more severe symptoms of monkeypox," said Chasanov.
There is no cure for monkeypox, but there is some treatments for smallpox that also seem to help with monkeypox, according to the CDC.
Monkeypox spreads through water droplets from the mouth, and through close contact with people who have the virus. While there is reason to pay attention, Dr. Rick Hong said that right now there is not a lot of reason to worry.
"We don't see this as being as concerning as COVID, but definitely there is some level of concern and we want people to be careful," Hong said.