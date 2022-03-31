The Delaware Department of Justice is attempting to strengthen its case against the former pastor of Ellendales's Philadelphia Pentecostal Holiness Church.
Major Foster of Lincoln was indicted in November by a Sussex County grand jury on three counts of Unlawful Sexual Contact 3rd Degree, following an investigation into multiple reports that, from 2013 to 2020. He is facing pending charges after inappropriately touching multiple women.
According to the Attorney General's office, he attempted to use his religious position to coerce women parishioners into sexual relationships, made inappropriate comments, and instigated prolonged hugs during which he made inappropriate sexual contact with his victims. Foster was also charged with Offensive Touching for pushing a victim’s husband when confronted.
State prosecutors are asking that any additional victims contact law enforcement.
The State was aware of three victims at the time of Foster’s original indictment; prosecutors now say they have reason to believe that additional victims may be unidentified. They are asking anyone whom Foster has harmed or who has additional information about the case to contact Delaware State Police. Anyone with additional information should contact Det. L. Coleman, Delaware State Police - Troop 4, at (302) 752-3813.