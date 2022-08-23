DOVER, Del. - The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) announced six new cases of monkeypox (MPX) Tuesday, bringing the state's total to 17. They say of the new cases, three are from New Castle County and three are from Sussex County. They say all six are men.
According to DPH, the three men from New Castle County are ages 26, 38, and 57 years old, while the three men from Sussex County are 33, 48, and 58 years old. DPH says that none of the cases are related to each other, but they all reported recent high-risk intimate contact before the contracted the virus. They also say the 33-year-old reported recent travel.
Currently, while there is no specific treatment for MPX, DPH says people with MPX can have antivirals prescribed to them, but they might not always be needed.
Vaccines are available to people who have been exposed, or who are at higher risk to get the virus, says DPH. This week, they say that vaccine availability has expanded to those who engage in high-risk activities, including sex, that increase exposure to MPX. These high risk groups include:
- Gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men and have had multiple (more than one) or any anonymous sexual partners in a social network experiencing monkeypox activity, this includes meeting partners through an online website, digital application (“app”), or social event (e.g., a bar or party)
- Transgender women or nonbinary persons assigned male at birth who have sex with men
- Sex workers (of any sexual orientation/gender)
- Staff (of any sexual orientation/gender) at establishments where sexual activity occurs (e.g., bathhouses, saunas, sex clubs)
According to DPH, these are places where eligible people can get vaccinated:
- Beebe Healthcare, as of Friday, Aug. 26. Individuals can schedule an appointment at beebehealthcare.org/online-scheduling. Walk-ins will not be accepted.
- DPH clinics: Individuals should call the MPX hotline at 866-408-1899 for a screening evaluation. Walk-ins at DPH clinics will not be accepted. Monkeypox vaccinations at DPH clinics will continue to prioritize individuals at highest risk after a DPH evaluation: persons known or presumed to be exposed to someone with MPX in the last 14 days, and certain individuals who have sex with men and who have had multiple sex partners within the past 14 days. As a result, appointments may need to be scheduled a few days out.
- DPH and CAMP Rehoboth are hosting an event on Aug. 23 at CAMP’s Rehoboth Beach location. The pre-registration for this event is currently full. Walk-ins will not be accepted. DPH is also partnering with AIDS Delaware and the Delaware HIV Consortium to hold a vaccine clinic on Aug. 25 at the Community Services Building in Wilmington. This event is also full. Walk-ins will not be accepted.
DPH reminds those getting the vaccine that it comes in two doses, given 28 days apart, and the vaccine is not considered effective until two weeks after the second dose. They say people who are at high risk should use preventative measures and try not to do any high-risk activities until that time.
DPH says the symptoms of MPX are similar to but milder than the symptoms of smallpox. They say Symptoms usually start within three weeks of exposure to the virus. Most people who contract MPX will develop a rash, and some will develop flu-like symptoms beforehand says DPH. They say that the flu-like symptoms may include fever, headache, muscle aches and backache, sore throat, cough, swollen lymph nodes, chills, or exhaustion. DPH says if someone has flu-like symptoms, they usually will develop a rash one to four days later.
According to DPH, if you suspect you are experiencing any symptoms associated with MPX you should immediately:
- Contact your health care provider and discuss your symptoms and concerns.
- Self-isolate until all lesions have resolved, the scabs have fallen off, and a fresh layer of intact skin has formed.
- Avoid being intimate with others.
- Make a list of your close and intimate contacts in the last 21 days.
DPH says to learn more about Monkeypox, visit http://de.gov/monkeypox or call the DPH hotline with questions at 866-408-1899. They say questions may also be emailed to DPHCall@delaware.gov.