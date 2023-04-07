DELAWARE- The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) has released safety tips for Easter eggs.
DPH says to make sure your hands are washed before handling, cooking, and dyeing eggs.
If you are not coloring eggs right away after cooking or cooling, they should be put in the refrigerator. If eggs are left out over two hours, discard them right away. Bacteria can build up inside the egg if they are left out too long.
DPH also says to not color eggs that are cracked. If an egg is cracked while handling or dyeing them, discard them immediately.