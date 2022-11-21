DELAWARE - The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) says that Delaware E-ZPass will be offering a free E-ZPass transponder to anyone that opens a new individual Delaware E-ZPass account from Friday, November 25th to Saturday, December 31st as a part of their returning Black Friday sale.
To open an account, you can visit ezpassde.com and click on "sign up" or visit one of the E-ZPass locations below:
E-ZPass Service Center
22-24 West Loockerman Street
Dover, DE 19904
Delaware E-ZPass says that Walk-in service here is open Monday to Friday from 7:00 am to 7:00 pm and Saturday from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm.
Toll Plazas
Dover Toll Plaza
Route 1
200 Plaza Drive
Dover, Delaware 19901
Biddle's Corner Toll Plaza
Route 1
2111 Dupont Highway
Middletown, DE 19709
Newark Toll Plaza
I-95 Toll Plaza
1200 Whittaker Road @ I-95
Newark, Delaware 19702
Delaware E-ZPass says that walk in service at these locations is open 24/7.
"Thanks to E-ZPass, motorists can keep moving through our toll plazas," said Director of the Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles Jana Simpler. "They can also save money thanks to our frequent user plans for Route 1 and lower fares for E-ZPass customers on US 301. Plus, all new individual account holders receive a free transponder when they open an account through December 31st," continued Simpler.
DelDOT says that there are over 327,000 active E-ZPass transponders in Delaware currently. Collectively, DelDOT says Newark, Biddle's Corner, and Dover Toll Plazas process on average 59,311 E-ZPass transactions daily. For more visit ezpassde.com or call 888-EZPassDE (888-397-2773).