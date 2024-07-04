DELAWARE - Delaware employers can now register for the state’s new retirement saving program, Delaware EARNS. Employers with five or more W-2 employees who do not offer a qualified retirement plan are legally required to register or certify for exemption by Oct. 15.
Sponsored by the Office of the State Treasurer, Delaware EARNS aims to address the state’s retirement savings gap. Employers can register at earnsdelaware.com and will incur no costs or plan-sponsor liabilities. Exemptions are available for those offering a qualified retirement plan, employing fewer than five people or being in business for less than six months.
The program was piloted with 12 employers, including My Sister’s Fault, a Puerto Rican-themed bakery in Milford and Seaford.
The Office of the State Treasurer will host a free webinar for employers on July 17 from noon to 1 p.m. to provide more information and address questions.
Further details are available here or by emailing EARNS@delaware.gov.