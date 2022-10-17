GEORGETOWN, Del.- In Sun Behavioral Health, workers know mental illness can plague anyone at anytime.
But recent numbers in Delaware are alarming, which is why national non-profit called Inseparable is working with state leaders to combat the crisis.
"Closing the treatment gap for the over 26 million Americans who aren't getting the mental health care that they need, getting help to youth early especially through school mental health services, and improving crisis response services," Vice President Of Advocacy & Policy Angela Kimball said.
The recent data for Delaware raises eyebrows. In August, there were over 460 calls to the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline with 76 percent of calls answered.
According to Inseparable, about 6,000 children are dealing with major depression and have not been treated.
Representative Ruth Briggs King who serves Georgetown has joined the Mental Health Now campaign and says there are issues with mental health staffing in schools.
"One of the accomplishments from the last legislative session was to go ahead and fund mental health counselors for our schools," Briggs King said. "The problem is there aren't enough. There are simply not enough."
In Delaware, the Division of Prevention & Behavioral Health Services has a 24/7 Child Crisis Hotline at 1-800-969-HELP (4357). There is also a Prevention Hotline at 302- 633-2680 or PBHS_Prevention_Inquiries@delaware.gov. The Intake Line can be reached at 1-800-722-7710 or DSCYF_Intake_General@delaware.gov.
Deputy Director Stephanie Traynor says the department has a plan to help children with mental illness.
"We want to reach kids as early as possible," Traynor said. "So we offer prevention services, early intervention services, as well as the treatment services for those youth that are already experiencing symptoms or have a diagnosis. Among our early intervention programs, we have behavioral health consultants in the middle schools."
Sussex County Council candidate and correctional officer Billy Edwards sees people who are mentally ill first hand in the prisons.
"I see that half of the inmates we get in the system are usually diagnosed M.I. or S.M.I which is mentally ill or severely mentally ill," Edwards said. "It's a huge problem in our society right now."
The state continues to set aside money and resources to improve mental health but it seems more people become mentally ill.