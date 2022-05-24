Delaware is one of only nine states with a closed primary system – in which only voters who are affiliated with a political party are allowed to vote in that party’s primary election. This Friday, May 27 is the deadline to choose or change party registration before the primary election.
Nearly 25% of Delaware voters are not currently affiliated with either the Democratic or Republican Party. These voters will not be able to vote in the September 13 primary unless they choose to register with one of the two major parties before this Friday.
More than 170,000 Delawareans are currently registered with “no party” affiliation. Another 18,000+ voters are affiliated with minor political parties that will not have primaries.
Delaware is one of only three states with closed primaries that require voters to choose a party affiliation before the candidates’ deadline to file nomination papers. Delaware, Kentucky and New York all have party registration deadlines that occur before voters know who will be running in the primary elections.
Voters who wish to change their party affiliation can do so online at ivote.de.gov.