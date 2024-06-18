DELAWARE - Delaware Electric Cooperative announces a "Beat the Peak" alert for Tuesday starting at 4 p.m. until 6 p.m.
This program notifies DEC members of opportunities to keep their electric rates affordable. According to DEC, during times when the cost to purchase and produce power for members is high, the not-for-profit utility group issues the alerts.
DEC claims this program is becoming even more important as energy costs rise. Since 2008, this program has assisted members in saving over $40 million.
To receive notifications on when to conserve energy, download the free Beat the Peak App to see when the Co-op issues their alerts.