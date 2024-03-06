GREENWOOD, Del.- The Delaware Electric Cooperative (DEC) is urging its members to stay vigilant against a new tactic employed by scammers seeking to obtain personal and financial details. Recently, a member reported receiving a suspicious call from an unfamiliar number, detailing an enticing offer purportedly from a representative claiming to be associated with the organization.
According to the report received Tuesday March 5, the caller identified himself by name and badge number, and offered the member a tempting 30 percent discount on their electric bill. However, in exchange for this alleged discount, the caller requested the member's debit card information.
In response to this incident, DEC issues a stark warning: under no circumstances should members disclose personal or financial information to unsolicited callers. The organization emphasizes that this communication does not originate from the Co-op, and reaffirms its policy of never soliciting sensitive information over the phone.
If any member receives a similar call, they are strongly advised to refrain from divulging any details and to promptly report the incident to the appropriate authorities. For inquiries concerning account matters or to verify the legitimacy of any communication, members are encouraged to contact DEC directly at 855-332-9090.
DEC underscores the importance of remaining vigilant against potential scams and urges all members to exercise caution when dealing with unfamiliar callers or requests for personal information.