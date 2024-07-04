GREENWOOD, Del. - Delaware is in the midst of election season and the newest one starts next Monday.
Delaware Electric Cooperative, or DEC, is holding an election to fill six Board of Directors seats. 10 members are running for the available seats and DEC is urging people to participate in the voting process.
Beginning on Monday, July 8 at 8 a.m., anyone interested can cast their vote online or send in a mail-in paper ballot. Online and mail-in voting will end on August 9 at 8 p.m. Members will also be able to vote in person during the DEC's annual meeting on Tuesday, August 13 at the Delaware State Fairgrounds. Voting will take place from 3-7 p.m. in the Centre Ice Rink
Members with an email address on file with DEC should receive an email with voting instruction. The email will include secure electronic voting instructions and information to request a paper mail in ballot.
For more information about the annual meeting, including candidates on the ballot, click here.