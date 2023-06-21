DELAWARE - June 18 to June 24 is National Lightning Safety Week and the Delaware Emergency Management Agency has tips to keep you safe.
According to the agency, lightening strikes the U.S. about 25 million times a year, and most lightning happens during the summer.
According to the National Weather Service, lightning kills about 20 people in the United States each year, and hundreds more are severely injured.
The NWS says if you are outside and a safe location is not close by, try to know the weather patterns of the area you plan to visit. Listen to the weather forecast for the outdoor area you plan to visit. The forecast may be very different from the one near your home. If there is a high chance of thunderstorms, stay inside.
- Avoid open fields, the top of a hill or a ridge top.
- Stay away from tall, isolated trees or other tall objects. If you are in a forest, stay near a lower stand of trees.
- If you are in a group, spread out to avoid the current traveling between group members.
- If you are camping in an open area, set up camp in a valley, ravine or other low area. Remember, a tent offers no protection from lighting.
- Stay away from water, wet items, such as ropes, and metal objects, such as fences and poles. Water and metal do not attract lightning but they are excellent conductors of electricity. The current from a lightning flash will easily travel for long distances.
For more safety tips, the agency suggests you go to weather.gov/lightning.