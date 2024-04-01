SMYRNA, Del. - People living in areas impacted by the deadly EF-3 tornado on April 1, 2023, expressed frustration and said they felt ignored by the government agencies that promised help. The Delaware Emergency Management Agency says it doesn't have the resources to help with debris on private property unless it's blocking a road.
DEMA Director and Homeland Security Advisor A.J. Schall says 36 out of 152 affected households received assistance. According to the agency, most families who requested help requested personal property debris removal.
"People are upset and frustrated with the government," Schall says. "They felt like they weren't helped and I think we had to look at what could we do, so we could help some individuals with lodging. We helped coordinate some food, some immediate needs that are needs for people, where our initial responsibility kind of is."
Concerns were also raised after people didn't receive an emergency alert about the tornado in time. Schall says that was due to a server issue with the National Weather Service.
"We'll take the responsibility," Schall says."I'm not going to pawn it off on somebody else. We're partners with them. It was an issue that was unfortunate. I don't think it was deliberate or negligent in any way."
Schall stresses the importance of signing up for emergency alerts through various apps. Download the CoastTV First Alert weather app to get notified when a tornado has been seen or tracked on radar near you.
"No explanation or excuses for why it didn't go off, but we want to make sure that people know there's other ways to get warnings as well."
Schall says Volunteers worked three days a week for six weeks and held over 20 events. The Delaware Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster held over 50 individual cleanup events in addition to the volunteer events. He says DEMA paid for one person to stay in a hotel for 259 nights and another for 83 nights.