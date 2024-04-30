WILMINGTON, Del. — Starting May 1, Delaware residents will be eligible for rebates on used electric vehicles as part of the state’s expanded Clean Transportation Incentive Program, according to the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC). This initiative aims to broaden access to electric vehicles and is a key component of Delaware's Climate Action Plan, which seeks to reduce transportation emissions and enhance air quality.
The program, which has been in place since 2015, has already distributed approximately $12.88 million through nearly 5,500 rebates. The new expansion will allow rebates for used battery electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles that are purchased from licensed dealerships, priced under $40,000 according to Kelly Blue Book, no older than eight years from the current model year, and registered within the state.
Those interested in applying for a rebate are encouraged to visit the DNREC website for detailed eligibility criteria and a list of eligible vehicles.
Furthermore, a new tiered rebate structure will be implemented for new electric vehicles purchased or leased from May 1 onward:
- New battery electric vehicles with a base MSRP of $40,000 or less will receive a $2,500 rebate.
- Vehicles priced between $40,000 and $50,000 will receive a $1,500 rebate.
- New plug-in hybrid electric vehicles with a base MSRP of $50,000 or less will be eligible for a $1,000 rebate.
- Used battery electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids under $40,000 will receive rebates of $2,500 and $1,000, respectively.
The program's extension until April 30, 2025, also includes additional savings from federal tax credits, potentially totaling up to $10,000 in savings for qualifying electric vehicles.
Additionally, DNREC continues to offer rebates for electric vehicle charging stations through its Electric Vehicle Charging Equipment Rebate Program, targeting installations at multi-family dwellings, public areas, workplaces, and fleets.
Funding for Delaware’s Clean Transportation Incentive Program is sourced from the state's involvement in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, which aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions across the Northeastern United States.